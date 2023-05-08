Catechist, wife, 4 others killed in Benue villages

A Catechist, his wife and four other villagers have been reportedly killed by armed invaders in two local government areas of Benue State. Locals…

A Catechist, his wife and four other villagers have been reportedly killed by armed invaders in two local government areas of Benue State.

Locals said that the deceased were killed in separate attacks on Friday at their villages in Guma and Agatu LGAs respectively.

Our correspondent reports that while the catechist, his wife were among the four killed in Hirnyam village, one other person was killed in Ortom’s village in Gbajimgba, bringing the number to five those killed in Guma LGA.

Also, one person was killed in Oshigbugdu community of Agatu LGA, making them a total of six persons hacked to death in the two LGAs of the state.

Christopher Waku, the Security Adviser of Guma Local Government Council, told our correspondent on Sunday, that the armed invaders invaded Hirnyam and Ortom villages at separate hours on Friday, killing the catechist and the other four people.

In a similar development, the Chairman of Agatu LGA, Joseph Ngbede, confirmed the killing of one in Oshigbugdu on Friday by armed invaders who also blocked the roads and robbed passers-by of their motorcycles, monies and other valuables.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, said the report of the incident was not yet received by the command.