Subsidy removal: Nasarawa flags off distribution of FG’s palliatives

The Nasarawa State government has flagged off the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the ceremony in Lafia on Tuesday, Governor Abdullahi Sule explained that the people of the state had been waiting for the palliatives pledged by the president and expressed happiness that the palliatives given to the state was ready for distribution.

He said that out of the N5 billion promised by the federal government, only N2 billion had been received by the state government, noting that an additional 3,000 bags of rice were also received.

According to him, for effective distribution of the palliatives, the state government would visit the over 3,000 polling units across the 13 local government areas of the state to distribute bags of rice and maize to its residents.

Daily Trust reports that the items distributed to residents during the flag-off ceremony include 7.5kg bags of rice, packs of spaghetti and groundnut oil among others.

