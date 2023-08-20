Subsidy palliative: Akwa Ibom govt to introduce buses for public transport

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has said the government would soon introduce buses for public transportation as part of its palliatives to…

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has said the government would soon introduce buses for public transportation as part of its palliatives to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on fuel.

Eno said the government was in talks with some companies on the matter and as soon as the arrangement was concluded, the public transport buses would be introduced.

Speaking at the weekend in Uyo on his decision to fly the state-owned commercial airline, Ibom Air, instead of his official jet, the governor said his action was a marketing strategy for the airline.

He debunked insinuations that the immediate past governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel was in custody of the state’s official jet, describing the speculation as unfounded and baseless, saying such malicious allegations serve no good intent and purpose.

“We are promoting the Akwa Ibom brand and the state owns a hundred per cent shares in this airline. By virtue of my office, I am the chief marketing officer of the airline if you may ask. My job is to promote our brand.

“We are planning to bring buses as part of the palliative. We are in talks with some companies. When the buses finally come and I board one of those buses, would people now say the immediate past Governor has taken over my official vehicles?

“There is no truth whatsoever that the immediate past Governor is with our aircraft. This is not just the kind of thing we should be talking or arguing about. Akwa Ibom should move beyond this sort of cheap talk.

“Again, I want to make it very clear that everyone has his style of leadership. My own style is to demystify governance. I like to get in contact with people, and I like to be myself. This government thing will come and go. So what is the big deal?”, he stated.

