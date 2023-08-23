Subsidy: Look beyond present situation, Tinubu’s wife tells Nigerians

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Tinubu asked Nigerians to look beyond the present situation in the country and see the bigger picture. She spoke in her…

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Tinubu asked Nigerians to look beyond the present situation in the country and see the bigger picture.

She spoke in her office while receiving wives of service chiefs led by the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and president of the Defence and Police Wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa.

She said the present administration was doing everything possible to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal.

She sought the support of her visitors for her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative.

“We’ll need your various associations from time to time at least to be able to reach out to women in your various barracks, to reassure them that we mean well for this country, and that they should be patient and that whatever we can do to ameliorate what the subsidy has meted to us, we believe there’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Earlier, Mrs Musa assured that the various associations under her purview would partner with the Renewed Hope Initiative in all areas of its scope of coverage namely agriculture, education, health, economic empowerment and social investment.

The first lady was decorated as the Grand Matron of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...