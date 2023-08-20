Sadio Mane Mobbed at Riyadh Mosque

Al Nassr winger, Sadio Mane, was on Friday swamped at a mosque in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Senegalese international, who is a devout Muslim, was…

Al Nassr winger, Sadio Mane, was on Friday swamped at a mosque in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Senegalese international, who is a devout Muslim, was ambushed by fans as he arrived at the mosque for the traditional Jumaa prayer.

Excited to meet their idol, the fans requested for photos and autographs from the Africa Player of the Year.

In a viral video, the 31-year-old could be seen mingling with fans, posing for pictures and shaking hands with those who recognized him.

Deeply religious Mane performs the du’a before the start of matches. According to reports, he prays five times a day and never drinks alcohol.

Mane left Bayern Munich this summer after only one season, and teamed up with Cristiano Ronaldo among other top European talents that have made Saudi Arabia their new home.

Mane signed a four-year deal at Al Nassr.

Mane had a turbulent one season at Bayern.

Earlier, the German Bundesliga champions’ coach, Thomas Tuchel, said he and Mane agreed “it was the best solution to untie the knot”.

He said: “We had a long, big hug and we both agreed we don’t like what’s happening now, but we think it’s for the best in this situation. Sometimes things don’t work out as everybody wants. I have always had a very good relationship with him and this will stay.

“I can totally understand he feels hurt and I also wouldn’t feel happy if things like this happened. Obviously it’s something that we didn’t bring to the full potential, which is my responsibility, but in this particular situation it was the best solution to untie the knot.”

The forward scored 12 goals in 38 games for Bayern Munich.

