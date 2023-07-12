Subsidy: I know Nigerians are suffering – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he understands the hardship brought abut by the removal of fuel subsidy, assuring that the decision was in the best…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he understands the hardship brought abut by the removal of fuel subsidy, assuring that the decision was in the best interest of the country, especially in guaranteeing future prosperity.

Tinubu, who received 18 governors who served with him, Class of 1999, at the Presidential Villa, appealed for more patience from Nigerians.

He assured Nigerians that the framework for palliatives to remedy the effects of fuel subsidy removal was being worked out.

Tinubu said the government will increase effort, speed up the process and ensure a full-proof social security structure that will not be compromised, especially in cash-transfer.

“I understand that our people are suffering yet there can be no childbirth without pain. The joy of childbirth is the relief that comes after the pain. Nigeria is reborn already with fuel subsidy removal. It is a rebirth of the country for the largest number over a few smugglers. Please tell the people to be a little patient.”

The palliative is coming. I don’t want cash-transfer to fall into wrong hands. I know it pinches and it is difficult. In the end, we will rejoice in the prosperity of our country,’’ he told the governors, who were led by former Governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion.

Tinubu had earlier written to the House of Representatives to seek an amendment to the 2023 supplementary appropriation act to accommodate N500 billion for provision of palliatives for Nigerians.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas read the president’s letter at plenary on Wednesday.

He said the request became necessary to enable the government provide palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

