Strange disease kills 5 in Kaduna community, 10 admitted

Five people have reportedly died and over 10 admitted at Sir Patrick Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Kafanchan over the outbreak of an unknown disease in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Those reported to have died from the disease as of time of filing this report are, Zulaihat Abdurrasheed (13), Hussaina Aliyu (13), Maryam Mustapha (3), Aliyu Umar (4), Abdulshakur Umar (2).

Confirming the incident to our reporter, the secretary of the hospital, Ezra Joshua, said the hospital had taken samples to Kaduna to confirm the type of the disease with its treatment.

Daily Trust learnt that all the nursery and primary schools in Kafanchan were locked by the schools’ authorities after sending their pupils back home as the outbreak was reported on Wednesday.

“Yes, we received the case of the new disease that starts with fever, headache, sore throat and general weakness of the body that affects zero to 13 years children. We learnt that four to five children have already died in Kafanchan town of the disease but we can’t confirm since it was not referred to our facility. What we have received now are 10 children that we have kept in isolation and their samples taken to Kaduna as of now,” he said.

Joshua, who warned parents to stop referring their children to native doctors, urged them to quickly refer them to the hospital when they see any symptoms of the disease.

He applauded the Kaduna State government through the Ministry of Health for their quick intervention.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Yunana Markus Barde, has called on the citizens to act fast and report whenever they discover children from 0-13 years are confronting with difficulty in breathing, excessive pains on the throat, running of nose to the hospital to arrest the outbreak from escalating and becoming uncontrollable.

