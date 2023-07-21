Reps to probe aviation fuel contamination, non-adherence to standards

The House of Representatives has resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate the recent incidence of contaminated aviation...

The House of Representatives has resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate the recent incidence of contaminated aviation fuel and possible non-adherence to standard operating procedures and industry best practices in the aviation industry.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Olawuyi Raheem Tunji (APC, Kwara) on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker recalled the contaminated fuel found in the main fuel tanks of Boeing 737-300 aircraft belonging to Max Air B737-300 leading to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown which occurred on July 7 at the Yola airport.

He further informed that Max Air reportedly confirmed that it got the contaminated fuel from an aviation refueling outlet which eventually led to the unfortunate incident and grounding of its 5N-MHM aircraft by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The lawmaker noted that there had been many flight accidents in history caused by fuel contamination resulting in abnormal operation of aircraft engines and water as a major contaminant.

He, therefore urged the house to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate and report back to the house in eight weeks.

The house adopted the motion and resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee. It however reduced the period for the investigation and submission report to four weeks after an amendment.

