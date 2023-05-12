Stop derailing Nigeria’s democratic journey, Zamfara ex-speaker tells opposition

A former speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon Sanusi Rikiji, has cautioned opposition forces to stop “derailing” the nation’s democratic journey…

Addressing a press conference organised by the Association of Nigerian Artisans and Technicians, in conjunction with the Rikiji Foundation, yesterday in Abuja, the former lawmaker cautioned those challenging the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect to stop discrediting him.

He said democracy must be allowed to take its course, stressing that Tinubu won the election fairly and squarely.

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and others are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, poll at the election petition tribunal.

But Rikiji said, “We would like to send out a strict warning to those who are trying to discredit the outcome of the presidential election. We are saying it loud and clear that we, the artisans, voted and contributed about 5,000 million votes to the presidential election, and we are more than ready to defend our votes.

“Elections have come and gone and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won fairly and squarely. Let us desist from sowing seeds of destruction; let us as one Nigeria embrace peace and unity for a greater nation and for the success of the Asiwaju-led administration.”

He urged the incoming administration to overhaul some government agencies, including the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), and the Industrial Training Fund for effective economic revitalization and enhanced productivity.