Firm launches immigrants’ recruitment portal for professionals in Nigeria

An immigrant recruitment portal for qualified professionals has been launched in Nigeria for immigrant job seekers in Canada, Europe and America. The portal was unveiled…

An immigrant recruitment portal for qualified professionals has been launched in Nigeria for immigrant job seekers in Canada, Europe and America.

The portal was unveiled at a virtual event attended by On-Nigeria Director for MacArthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shettima, African Award winning Actress, Kate Henshaw, Canadian Immigration Resettlement Expert, Tracy Docheff, IT experts, Human Resource experts and other international development experts.

Founder of the iQuolify project, Akin Fadeyi, said, “iQuolify is a well thought-out digital recruitment solution for immigrant professionals who compromise their qualifications for jobs below their pay grade outside their countries. “iQuolify will focus on showcasing immigrants to prospective employers, data analytics for policymakers, mentoring and training until target immigrants are able to optimally integrate and unlock their potential.

MacArthur On-Nigeria Director, Dr Kole Shettima, declared that the foundation has always held diversity, equity and inclusion as values.

He said, “At the MacArthur Foundation, we ensure that our decisions and actions are rooted in the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion by embracing the unique attributes of all individuals; creating a fair playing field for all; and cultivating environments where everyone feels respected, valued, and a sense of belonging. iQuolify is therefore a very compelling fit into our work culture and work I commend the initiative.”