S/Court to hear Kanu’s bail appeal Sept 14

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed September 14 for hearing the bail appeal by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The presiding justice, Justice John Inyang Okoro, while adjourning the matter, said it was the next available date.

The apex court had, on April 27, granted leave to the federal government to bring nine additional grounds against the appeal filed by Kanu on November 3, 2022 challenging the order of the Court of Appeal stopping its earlier order for his release.

But at the hearing, the counsel to the government, Tijani Ghazali (SAN), pleaded for time to file a response to the objection by Kanu’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

Ozekhome pleaded with the apex court to allow an oral address by Ghazali; while also making an alternative request for Kanu’s application for a transfer from DSS custody to the correctional centre on health grounds to be heard.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, had in October 2022, nullified the seven-count charges of alleged treason and terrorism against Kanu before the Federal High Court due to his extraordinary rendition from Kenya.