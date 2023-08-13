Stephanie Linus, husband welcome second son

Ace Nigerian actress, Stephanie Linus and her husband, Idahosa have welcomed their second-born son. The elated actress took to her social media accounts to announce…

Ace Nigerian actress, Stephanie Linus and her husband, Idahosa have welcomed their second-born son. The elated actress took to her social media accounts to announce the joyful news.

Via a post on her verified Twitter account the actress shared a picture of the baby and wrote, “And here he is, the faithfulness of God’s promise as we celebrate in thanksgiving today, with our second-born son. Meet Wesley Osasele Linus.”

In April 2012 Okereke married Linus Idahosa in Paris, France, at a private wedding ceremony that was attended by members of her family and scores of Nollywood stars. Their first son Maxwell Enosata Linus was born in October 2015.

Born as Stephanie Onyekachi Okereke on October 2, 1982, she ventured into the movie industry when she was still a teenager in the year 1997. The actress starred in two Nollywood movies; Compromise 2 and Waterloo.

During the 2002 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty pageant, Okereke reached 3rd place. A year later in 2003, Okereke won two awards, out of the eight nominations she received, at the 2003 Reel Awards for ‘Best Actress – English’ and ‘Best Actress of the Year 2003’.

Moreso, in 2011, she was honoured by the Nigerian government with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, MFR.

Meanwhile, her husband, Linus Idahosa, is the Founder and Chairman of the Del York International Group; a firm that consists of companies spanning the Media, Public Relations, Strategic Communications, Security, Vocational Education, Technology, and Specialist Infrastructure Development Industries.

