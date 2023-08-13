Omipidan: Tinubu’s first tenure will shape fate of Muslims in Nigeria’s politics

Chief Press Secretary to the immediate past Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday, called on Nigerian Muslims to pray for, and support…

Chief Press Secretary to the immediate past Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday, called on Nigerian Muslims to pray for, and support the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, saying their performance or otherwise in four years will go a long way to determine the fate of Muslims in nation’s politics.

He noted that it is incumbent on Muslims, in the spirit of faith and brotherliness to rally support for their brothers at the helm of affairs, “most importantly at a crucial time the duo of President and Vice-president, are of the same faith.”

Omipidan, who was the Guest Speaker at the Opening Ceremony of the 27th Islamic Vacation Course of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Benue Area Unity in Benue State, said the intensification of fervent prayers for the sustained peace, unity and development of Islam and Nigeria should be paramount in the minds of every Muslim youth.

The former Political Editor of The Sun Newspapers, averred that the choice of the Muslim-Muslim ticket vis-a-vis the subsequent emergence of the duo of Tinubu and Shettima, 30 years after a similar attempt was made, must be jealously treasured by Muslim Ummah, as such remains a rare opportunity since the return to democracy in 1999.

Speaking on the theme of the event; “Recapturing the Socio-political Unity of the Muslim Ummah: The Role of the Muslim Youth”, Omipidan identified different ways Muslim youths can work towards recapturing the socio-political unity of the Muslim Ummah in the country.

He said: “One of the ways we can recapture the lost unity in the Ummah is by emphasizing and focusing on common issues, that is, things that we share as Muslims. While we may have differences, matters that bind us as Muslims are far greater than few things that tend to divide us.

“These days, we Muslims tend to dwell on differences and completely ignore common beliefs and principles we share as Muslims. Belief in Allah, in the Prophet, Solat, fasting, Zakat, Hajj, Qur’an, and many other subjects are common to Muslims. Focusing on these common things instead of the few differences we have can lead to the unity of the Ummah.

“In addition, we must avoid taking a strong or extreme position on minor issues. We should place emphasis on aspects of Islam that are more important than the others. Knowing what our priorities are will help us avoid dwelling on minor issues that cause division in our communities, and ensure that small differences do not kill unity of the Ummah.”

Omipidan said the time had come for Muslims across the globe particularly in Nigeria to consider themselves as one-united entity irrespective of their ethnic differences noting that no Muslim should be identified as either Yoruba Muslim, Hausa Muslim or Igbo Muslim, but rather as Muslims.

“Education is a powerful tool for empowerment, and Muslim youths can leverage it to revitalize the socio-political unity of the Ummah. By pursuing higher education and acquiring knowledge in fields such as politics, law, and governance, they can occupy leadership positions that enable them to influence policy decisions and advocate for the interests of the Ummah.

“The success of any nation or association is dependent on the mutual unity and harmony among its members. A strongly united nation becomes an indivisible force and has the capacity to overcome any hinderance that comes its way.

“As Muslim youths, we must organize ourselves to be vigilant and thwart the conspiracies and efforts of the enemies to create rift and disunity among Muslims.

“You will all agree with me that extremism and radicalization pose significant challenges to the unity of the Muslim Ummah. Therefore, as Muslim youths, we must do our best to expose and counter extremist ideologies, and promote balanced understanding of Islam.

“This can safeguard the Ummah’s socio-political unity. By fostering critical thinking, promoting religious tolerance, and providing alternative narratives to extremist propaganda and ideologies, Muslim youths can prevent the spread of divisions and contribute to the restoration of a cohesive and inclusive Ummah”, Omipidan added.

