State of the Nation: PDP Governors to hold crucial meeting in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has fixed a meeting to discuss the state of the nation.

The meeting, which will hold on Tuesday in Abuja, is the first of the forum after the 2023 general elections.

The governors, Daily Trust gathered, are expected to discuss the state of the nation, the policies of the new All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and the unending crisis ravaging the party since the presidential primary of last year.

The governors, sources said might also set up a committee to try and resolve the crisis in the party and reconcile party bigwigs that have been working against the interest of the party.

Meanwhile, the notice of meeting signed by Hon. CID Maduabum, Director General, PDP Governors Forum, said the Governors under the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed, is scheduled to hold its inaugural meeting on Tuesday at Abuja.

The DG said the meeting is the first of the Forum since Governors Bala Mohammed and Seminalayi Fubara were elected Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Forum in June.

He said the Forum is expected to discuss the state of the nation, especially recent developments in the country, politically, socially, and economically.

“The meeting will also discuss the State of the Forum, the Party and the role of the PDP Governors in stabilising the PDP and the nation.

“In addition, the new leadership of the Forum may likely unfold their unity and progressive agenda during the meeting,” he said.

