Fayose: If Tinubu offers me ministerial appointment, I’d reject it

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Fayose, a two-term governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he worked against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

He said he supported Tinubu because he believes in him, and not because he needed any appointment from him.

Seun Okinbaloye, the anchor, had asked Fayose if he would reject a ministerial offer if the president offered him, to which Fayose responded, “I will never accept it.”

He urged Tinubu to appoint to people below 65 years of age and ask those within the age brackets of 65 and 70 years to nominate younger persons.

He said the future of young persons had been stolen by the elderly ones and it was time to give the young the opportunity.

Asked why he worked against his party, Fayose said, “Do you expect me to work for a party that suspended my son? A party that expelled my son?

“I never worked for PDP during the last election. There’s no reason to hide that… The reality is that I worked for Asiwaju (Tinubu). He is a respectable person from the South-West. It is the turn of the South.”

“The same PDP, because I said it was the turn of the South, removed my son, suspended my son, expelled my son, suspended me. For a man that has suffered tremendously for PDP?”

Fayose, who visited Tinubu at Aso Rock last week, denied the rumour that it was over his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Tinubu has no power to stop my case with EFCC; do you expect him to ask EFCC to stop or he would call the judge and tell him what. The matter has been going on for five years now and as a defendant, I don’t want to comment on it.”

