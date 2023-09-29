✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

SSANU deputy scribe dies in autocrash

The Deputy General Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Esther Ezeama  died in an auto crash on Thursday. She was involved…

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University (SSANU)
Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University (SSANU)

The Deputy General Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Esther Ezeama  died in an auto crash on Thursday.

She was involved in a fatal accident on her way to the 45th Executive Council (SSANU) meeting held yesterday at University of Maiduguri.

The National President of the association, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, said Esther lost her life in a vehicle conveying the SSANU national secretariat staff about 24 kilometers to Bauchi town, Bauchi State.

Gunmen kidnap 8 in Kogi

Fake inspector remanded for defrauding 3 job seekers in Kano

Ibrahim, who said her death was a great loss to the association and her family, also described the deceased as humble, humane, versatile and hardworking.

“She just retired from the University of Jos as director advancement and is a lady who could speak three foreign languages outside of speaking the lingua-franca of Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo”.

He prayed to God to give the family fortitude to bear the irreparable death.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: