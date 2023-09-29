SSANU deputy scribe dies in autocrash

The Deputy General Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Esther Ezeama died in an auto crash on Thursday. She was involved…

The Deputy General Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Esther Ezeama died in an auto crash on Thursday.

She was involved in a fatal accident on her way to the 45th Executive Council (SSANU) meeting held yesterday at University of Maiduguri.

The National President of the association, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, said Esther lost her life in a vehicle conveying the SSANU national secretariat staff about 24 kilometers to Bauchi town, Bauchi State.

Gunmen kidnap 8 in Kogi

Fake inspector remanded for defrauding 3 job seekers in Kano

Ibrahim, who said her death was a great loss to the association and her family, also described the deceased as humble, humane, versatile and hardworking.

“She just retired from the University of Jos as director advancement and is a lady who could speak three foreign languages outside of speaking the lingua-franca of Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo”.

He prayed to God to give the family fortitude to bear the irreparable death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...