Gunmen kidnap 8 in Kogi

Hoodums suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted eight persons on Idah-Odolu Road in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area in Kogi State within four days.

A witness, who preferred not to be named for fear of attack, claimed that he escaped from the scene of the incident, which happened on Sunday.

He told Daily Trust on Thursday in Lokoja that about eight persons have been in the hands of the kidnappers since Sunday when the criminals commenced their operation on that axis of the state.

The Kogi State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP William Aya, did not respond to calls for confirmation.

