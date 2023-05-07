Speakership: I’ll be tolerant of minority parties – Gagdi

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Balarabe Alkassim & Saawua Terzungwe An aspirant for the position of the 10th House of Representatives Speaker, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi,…

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Balarabe Alkassim & Saawua Terzungwe

An aspirant for the position of the 10th House of Representatives Speaker, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has assured that minority parties and disenfranchised voices in the country will be heard under his leadership if he emerged winner.

He said this during the official declaration of his aspiration and unveiling of manifestoes at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Saturday.

Gagdi, who is the member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State, said members elected to the incoming 10th House had an obligation to choose a Speaker and other leaders that would meet the high expectations of Nigerians.

He said the House was supposed to be a place where members across the country, representing every religion, creed and multiple interests, would be free to negotiate the conditions of nationhood and set the terms of the country’s development.

“I will tolerate views of minority parties and respect constructive decisions. All parties will debate based on merit, not political party, tribal or religious sentiment. I will ensure that laws that are friendly to women, youths and people with disabilities are prioritised,” he said.

The lawmaker made a case for the North Central geopolitical zone to produce the next Speaker in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity.

“History has shown that the North West has had Ghali Umar Na’abba, Salisu Buhari, Aminu Masari and Tambuwal as Speaker. History has shown that the North East has had our brother, Yakubu Dogara as Speaker. From 1999 till date, the North Central has not had any Speaker.

“I urge our president-elect, who is a democrat, to support the party to zone the speakership to the North; and in the same spirit of justice, equity and fairness that was shown in the presidential election of 2023, let it be zoned to the North Central.

“I want members-elect to endorse me and see prospects in me as Speaker of the 10th Assembly. But I want the leaders of this country to know that what is good for the goose is equally good for the gander.

“Let the speakership be zoned to the North; and just like delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were allowed to choose who they wanted, let the members-elect be allowed to choose whoever they feel has the capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy and good governance to the Nigerian people,” he said.

Gagdi is one out of more than a dozen aspirants vying for the speakership of the 10th National Assembly.

Meanwhile, some members-elect on the platforms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), yesterday converged on Abuja, where they resolved not to respect the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on zoning of the 10th speakership position.

They also argued that the emergence of Kashim Shettima as vice president-elect from the North East did not stop the lawmaker representing Biu/Bayo/Shani federal constituencyof Borno State, Muktar Aliyu Betara from being elected as Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

The member-elect for Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwara federal constituency of Cross River State, Peter Akpanke of the PDP, who spoke on behalf of his South South colleagues, after a meeting in Abuja said they had resolved to elect Betara as their next Speaker, adding that APC’s zoning arrangement won’t be binding on them.

Akpanke, who spoke in the presence of some APC members-elect who were part of the meeting, said, “All of us are not members of the APC, so, whatever they decide cannot be binding on us. That is their party’s decision. If they can convince their members, that’s good for them.

“But they don’t have the numbers, we the minority members are more. They need us to be able to produce a Speaker. By the way, will all the members of the APC even support the party’s decision?

“Those of us in NASS want to support a Speaker who is our own; who will defend democracy, someone who will protect the interest of members and help us deliver the dividends of democracy.”

In a related development, Inuwa Garba, a member-elect to represent Yamaltu/Deba federal constituency of Gombe State, said the argument in some quarters that the North East would not produce both the vice president and Speaker at the same time was laughable.