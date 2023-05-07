Yar’Adua never wanted to be president – Turai

A former First Lady and widow of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Hajiya Turai, has said that her late husband became the president of…

A former First Lady and widow of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Hajiya Turai, has said that her late husband became the president of the country by destiny, disclosing that he was never desperate about it.

Speaking to BBC Hausa on the 13th-year anniversary of his death, Turai said her late husband never liked politics and she could only describe him as an accidental politician.

“His life ambition was to be a teacher, come home from school, sit with his family and crack jokes till another day. He never wanted politics or governance but as Allah willed, he joined politics and became president

“Although he was a president, at that time, his lifestyle hadn’t changed. He never borrowed expensive life and remained simple and an easygoing person,” the former First Lady said.

Speaking on her private life with him and how much she misses her husband, Turai said, “I think about Yar’adua everyday, anniversary or no anniversary. I think about him and miss him every single day.

“But I am happy on such anniversary days because the country talks about him, and people across the country come together to say good things about him and pray for him. That truly gladdens my heart.”

Remembering the day he died, Turai said after he fell sick, she started fasting everyday, and on that fateful May 5, 2010, at iftaar time. “I held his hands and told him I was stepping out for iftaar and he nodded. A few minutes later, I was called back and I met him dead.

“I regretted that day. I blamed myself for going iftaar. I still think I should have stayed. But I thank the Almighty Allah for honouring me with Yar’adua as a husband. It is the biggest privilege of my life and I am forever grateful to have spent a reasonable part of my life with him,” she said.

Sharing her views on the incoming administration, Turai urged the incoming First Lady, Remi Tinubu, to be patient and tolerant as the road ahead is tough and bumpy, adding that she is convinced the incoming First Lady has what it takes to endure the challenges and help her husband deliver on his mandate.