Senate Presidency: Youths insist on Barau

The Matasan Siyasar Arewa (MSA) also known as Young Northern Progressive Politicians said it would be in the interest of fairness and justice for Kano…

The Matasan Siyasar Arewa (MSA) also known as Young Northern Progressive Politicians said it would be in the interest of fairness and justice for Kano State-born Senator Barau Jibrin to be supported for the Senate Presidency of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Convener and leader of the group, Mallam Abdulrahaman Haruna Danja, who made the call yesterday in Abuja at the end of a meeting of the coalition, said: “As a body, we declare our unwavering support for Senator Barau Jibrin who is undoubtedly the most competent and qualified candidate for the position of the Senate President.”

“In addition, Senator Barau comes from the Northwest which recorded the highest votes that gave Asiwaju victory at the polls. Politics is a game of numbers and your relevance is determined by the numbers you bring to the table,” Danja said.

While noting that Matasan Siyasar Arewa is a group of different youths that worked tirelessly for the APC and emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shetima, he said, it is in that spirit that the best thing for the APC is to zone the Senate presidency to North West for their contributions.

Buhari: Void the suspect $15 billion NDDC rail project

As Gov Buni attend to 7 schools with a teacher

He said: “We are in no doubt that having a seasoned politician with clean records and records of tremendous successes in administration like Senator Barau will give Nigeria the leadership it deserves.”

Speaking, a member of the coalition, Maryam Iliyasu Gwarzo, said that since the president is from the South, Senate President should come from the North and the North Central for cohesion and justice.