Speaker Abbas: National Assembly Budget Stagnant For 13 Years

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, says the annual budget of the National Assembly has been stagnant for 13 years despite inflation and attendant consequences.

According to Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the speaker, he made the disclosure when he received a delegation from the African Business Roundtable in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Our budget has been stagnant for 13 years, but our expenditure has gone up within the period. In fact, at some points, the National Assembly budget came down from what it used to be in 2011,” the speaker reportedly told the delegation led by the Executive Director (West Africa), Mr. Dotun Ajayi.

Abbas informed the delegations that, the 10th House had created over 60 parliamentary friendship committees to enhance the relationship between the House and other parliaments across the world.

He said the friendship committees needed the support from outside to function efficiently, noting that the House would support any cause that would lead to enhanced relationships with other parliaments.

He added, “I am pleased to inform you that the House has thought about what you’re talking about several months ago. On July 27, we announced membership of 43 parliamentary friendship committees to find ways of improving our relations in terms of business and other aspects with them.

“Two weeks ago, we increased it from 43 to 65. Just yesterday, we also included Serbia, making it 66.”

