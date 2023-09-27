Air Force bombs IPOB hideouts in Anambra, Imo

Nigerian Air Force fighter jets under the air component of Operation Udo Ka II, have reportedly bombed the armouries and camps of the proscribed Indigenous…

Nigerian Air Force fighter jets under the air component of Operation Udo Ka II, have reportedly bombed the armouries and camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) in Anambra and neighbouring and Imo state.

The fighter jets according to a statement by NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, carried out several airstrikes on the IPOB fighters hideouts in Mother Valley Orsumoghu in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and at Aku Ihube in Okigwe LGA of Imo State.

Gabkwet noted in the statement that the air operations were conducted following credible intelligence report that the fighters had finalised plans to unleash mayhem on the residents and other states in the region.

He, however, said that some of the bombed locations were fingered to be the armouries of the separatist movement.

NAFDAC condemns use of carbide for ripening fruits

Tik Tok Trolling: Osimhen pulls down Napoli Photos From Instagram

Part of the statement reads, “Aircraft under the Air Component of Operation Udo Ka II, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, carried out several strikes on IPOB/ESN locations at Mother Valley Orsumughu in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and at Aku Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State. The strikes at both locations achieved their intended outcome and were deemed effective.

“Acting on credible intelligence that IPOB/ESN terrorists had perfected plans to disrupt civic activities lined up in the coming days in Anambra State and other states in Southeast Nigeria from their concealed bunkers/hideouts at Mother Valley Orsumughu, air strikes were authorised in conjunction with ground troops and other security agencies on the location believed to also house some of their weapons and ammunitions. The strikes hit the target and were deemed successful following the ball of fire, fleeing terrorists at the location as well as feedback received. ”

“Air strikes were also conducted on, the same day, in close coordination with surface forces at IPOB/ESN hideout camps in Aku Ihube In Imo State after a detailed analysis of intelligence on the terrorists converging for a likely rendezvous at their hideout. Consequently, air strikes were also authorised to strike the hideout. The targets were acquired and attacked in succession, with a high degree of success”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...