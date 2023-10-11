Speaker Abbas calls for more investment in girl-child education

The Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, have called for more investment in the education of the girl-child in Nigeria.…

The Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, have called for more investment in the education of the girl-child in Nigeria.

They made the call in separate statements to celebrate and congratulate the Nigerian Girl-Child on this year’s celebrations.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi on Wednesday, the Speaker said as the world marked the International Day of the Girl Child, all stakeholders in the country had a role to play in their education, growth and welfare.

Abbas added that the responsibility started with the parents, especially with the moral upbringing of the girl child.

According to him, society must collectively ensure their safety and education.

The Speaker specifically stated that the educational, religious and traditional institutions, as well as the government had complementary roles in the protection, nurturing and mental development of the girl child, and all children alike.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, called for investment in the girl-child.

He said investing in their education would increase the visibility of the female gender in the political space and aid Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

October 11 is set aside as the Day of the Girl Child which is celebrated internationally focusing on the importance of girls’ education, rights, and promote gender equality.

It was set aside by the United Nations General Assembly when it adopted Resolution 66/170.

This year’s edition is themed ‘Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being.’

