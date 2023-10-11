Girl Child Day: Out-of-school, child labour, other crises minors face and how to address them

Countries across the world celebrate International Day of the Girl Child today amidst several factors that continue to impede the growth of girl-child education and…

Section 2 of UBEC acts states that basic education should be free and compulsory, saying “every government in Nigeria shall provide free, compulsory and universal basic education for every child of primary and junior secondary, school age”

But despite the pronouncement, some factors including child labour, child trafficking, insecurity, Sexual harassment/molestation, among others hamper girl child education in the country.

Poverty

A child rights advocate, Ebenezer Omejalile, said that poverty level in Nigeria affects girl-child education.

He said, “Poverty level in Nigeria affects girl-child education as people start to alternate. Most of the households prepare to educate the male child instead of educating the whole household. If they educate the girl-child they may not get what they want.

“This leads to child or forceful marriage against their will. That is why we have young mothers. The fact is that poverty is one of the key reasons why girl-child education fails in Nigeria.

HAWKING

Omejilile, who is the coordinator of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), noted that hawking is one of the contributing factors stopping girl-child from attending school.

“Hawking is one of the biggest challenges. It deprives the girl-child from going to school. Even if she attends school, she has to hawk. In respect to this year’s Girl-Child Day, what are we really celebrating?”

Insecurity

Attacks by bandits and Boko Haram terrorists are gradually destroying what remains of girl-child education in Nigeria.

Omejilile said insecurity in the country made it impossible for girl-children to attend school.

“Female students are kidnapped in the northern part of Nigeria. We don’t even have the figures of female students that have been kidnapped and some even married off to bandits. This is increasing the hopelessness,” he added.

ILLITERACY LEVEL

According to the child rights activist, there is a wrong perception about girl-child education as some parents think of the immediate gain.

“This is the reason girls are married off in some parts of the country. One of the factors we have identified in the course of our advocacy is wrong perception towards girl-child education among many parents. This definitely stunts the growth, career of the child and Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

OUT-OF-SCHOOL CHILDREN

A report by UNESCO in 2022 said that there are approximately 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria. The report said the number amounts to 20 per cent of Nigeria’s entire population and is more than the overall population of some countries in Africa.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the Less Privileged Almajiri’s Initiative (MALLPAI) held in Abuja in 2022, wife of former Kebbi State Governor, Aisha Atiku Bagudu, identified cultural beliefs and inadequate sensitisation as the major reasons why about 60 per cent of Nigeria’s out-of-school children are girls.

Child trafficking

Also, child trafficking is one of the biggest challenges facing girl-child education in Nigeria.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) laments that about 160 million children are actively engaged in child labour globally. The Nigeria government has said that there are about 15 million child workers in the country.

Omejilile said to improve girl-child education in Nigeria, the government must improve our education system and infrastructure.

He said, “The quality of education should be improved right from nursery to primary, the secondary and up to the university level. Qualified teachers should be employed in our schools.

“The government must make our schools affordable and accessible by increasing the number of safer spaces and allowing communities to key in.

“Secondly, we have to change the old norms which stop girl-children from having a say in the family. The segregation of girl-children must stop.”

