Speak up, Ogun 1st lady tells GBV victims

The wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, has said that there is a need for victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) to speak up and seek help in order to get justice and succour.

Mrs Abiodun stated this when her pet project, Ajose Foundation, in conjunction with Spouses of Ogun State Functionaries Association (SOSGFA) and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, took an advocacy campaign to Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Iperu Remo.

She noted that it was important to continue with sensitisation in schools across the state because the students were the future leaders, noting that quality investments would be made in them.

She said, “Dear students, you are the future leaders and change makers of our great nation. It is crucial that we equip you with the knowledge and tools to create a society where every individual, regardless of their gender, feels safe, respected and empowered.”

She appreciated the team of volunteer doctors from the US who were on a medical mission to the state, some of whom also lectured the students on guarding against sexual harassment and abuse.

In her address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Melutia Ogunremi, lauded the commitment and efforts of the first lady on GBV in the state, promising the continued support of the ministry.

One of the facilitators, a family nurse from the US, Mrs Olayinka Durojaye, advised the students to report any case of harassment to their teachers, parents or whoever could help them out.

The Director, Women Empowerment Services, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Wonuola Kazeem, admonished the students to care for one another and offer help whenever they noticed mood changes in their mates, explaining that the changes could be as a result of sexual harassment or abuse.

