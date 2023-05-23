Spain prosecutors open probe into racist abuse of Vinicius

Spanish prosecutors opened a probe yesterday into racist chants aimed at Real Madrid’s star forward Vinicius Junior during a match as the football federation president…

Spanish prosecutors opened a probe yesterday into racist chants aimed at Real Madrid’s star forward Vinicius Junior during a match as the football federation president admitted the country had a “problem” with racism.

The 22-year-old Brazilian international forward was targeted by a home supporter during a 1-0 defeat at Valencia on Sunday and was later sent off.

The prosecutor’s office in Valencia is investigating the incident as a possible “hate crime”, a judicial source told AFP.

The move comes after Real Madrid said it had filed a complaint with the office “in order for the facts to be investigated and for those responsible to be held accountable.”

The club said the chants, in its view, “constitute a hate crime”.

Separately, Spain’s government sports council said it was analysing the images to “identify the perpetrators of these insults and behaviours to propose the appropriate sanctions.”

The body has in similar incidents in the past proposed a one-year stadium ban and fine of 4 000 euros ($4 300) for those found guilty.

During the match, Vinicius stood in front of fans behind the goal and pointed to the apparent culprit and play was delayed for several minutes in the second half.