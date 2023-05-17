Spain stages art workshop for Nigerian teens from war-affected areas

The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) is staging ‘Art for Peace’, an art workshop, organised by Urunwa Arts Studio and fully funded by…

According to a statement by the Spanish Embassy in Abuja on Wednesday, the workshop is aimed at training and empowering teenagers from war-affected areas in Nigeria and the ECOWAS region with artistic skills.

The programme will take place in Photocarrefour Africa, Jahi, Abuja, from Monday, May 22, 2023 to Friday, May 25, 2023, the statement added.

“This workshop’s primary objective is to make a substantive contribution to the fulfillment of sustainable development goals in Nigeria by harnessing the transformative power of the arts through the training and empowerment of war-affected teenagers.

“The workshop aims to help them overcome obstacles and create a brighter future while safeguarding against radicalization in the ECOWAS region,” it said.

Participants for the workshop will be selected from areas heavily impacted by conflicts, warfare, and socio-economic marginalization.

They will have the opportunity to engage in various artistic activities, promoting creativity, self-expression, and resilience.

Through the medium of arts and crafts, the workshop aims to prevent radicalization and foster peace and unity across affected communities.