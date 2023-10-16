Son hacks mother to death over food in Akwa Ibom

A 23-year-old man, Akaninyene Sunday Isaac, has allegedly killed his 55-year-old mother, Christiana Sunday Isaa, over food in Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that Isaac, an indigene of Oruk Uso Otoro village in Abak Local Government Area of the state hacked his mother to death for starving him of food for three days.

Family sources revealed to our correspondent in Uyo that Isaac usually requested money from his mum who always granted his request, but on that fateful day, she denied his request, saying there was no money.

Her refusal was said to have infuriated his son who hacked her down with a machete. She was said to have died before she could get medical attention.

The source said the body of the woman had been deposited in a mortuary.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Odiko Macdon, said the suspect who confessed to the crime was arrested on October 11, 2023 and would be charged once investigation on the matter was concluded.