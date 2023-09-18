Sokoto spends N1.4bn on township roads; empowers 1,280 youths, farmers

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State said his administration has, so far, spent 1.4 billion on the reconstruction of township roads. The roads that were…

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State said his administration has, so far, spent 1.4 billion on the reconstruction of township roads.

The roads that were commissioned as part of activities to mark his 100 days in office are Sahara, Nagwamatse, Abarshi and Gawon Nama, among others.

Speaking at the distribution of the farm inputs in Sokoto, the governor also said 1,280 youths and farmers had been empowered with working tools and capital after receiving training on different skills.

He said the farmers were given improved seeds, fertilisers, insecticides, grinding and processing machines and sheep under the Fadama NG-Cares Programme supported by the World Bank.

Aliyu said the state government had committed N2.3 billion to the Fadama NG-Cares programme.

He said the beneficiaries were drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state, calling on them to use the items judiciously.

The chairman of the occasion and Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mera, commended the governor for the “unique” gesture which he said would improve the living conditions of the beneficiaries.

