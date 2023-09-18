Bus crushes police officer in Anambra

A police officer in Anambra State, ASP Anthony Ogbodo, was on Saturday crushed on his motorcycle by a bus. The driver of the bus…

A police officer in Anambra State, ASP Anthony Ogbodo, was on Saturday crushed on his motorcycle by a bus.

The driver of the bus immediately conveyed the victim to the hospital in Enugwu Ukwu where he was confirmed dead.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the driver had been arrested.

He further said, “This is to debunk insinuations on social media attributing the death of the officer to different causes.

“The command mourns the passing of the officer and wishes to condole with his family and loved ones on his tragic demise.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP), Aderemi Adeoye, has assured that justice would be speedily dispensed in the case.”

