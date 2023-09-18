Missing Nasarawa varsity student found dead in Kwara

The corpse of a Political Science student of the Nasarawa State University, Lafia, Yusuf Mubaraq (27), who was declared missing on Saturday last week, has…

The corpse of a Political Science student of the Nasarawa State University, Lafia, Yusuf Mubaraq (27), who was declared missing on Saturday last week, has been found in Kwara State.

The late Mubaraq, an indigene of Kwara State, was last seen around 10pm on Wednesday after he was escorted to see a friend in GRA, Ilorin, it was gathered.

Speaking of the incident, a relative (name withheld) told our correspondent that, “He called me at 9:42pm on Wednesday while I was asleep. I returned the call the next day but his number was not reachable. I thought it was a network issue, until the night when the family said he had not been found.

“We then contacted the friend in GRA and the one that accompanied him on the journey, who said they separated around the Federal Secretariat, Fate, when he was going to take a transport to his house.

“But after several days of search and effort to track his phone, the police later played a video of some victims of a recent cultists’ clash around Unity area deposited at the morgue of UITH and we found that he was among them. He was buried on Saturday evening in Ilorin.”

The police spokesman in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, told our correspondent that he could not confirm if the deceased was among the victims of the cult killings.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement, described the incident as shocking, adding that, “No resources should be spared to get justice for Mubaraq and his family.”

Also, a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who said he was devastated, called for “urgent address of the security challenges in Kwara and across the nation.”

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, said Mubaraq’s death was “heart-wrenching and traumatising” as “Mubarak was beginning to have the world at his feet when the unfortunate incident happened”.

