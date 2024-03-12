✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sokoto: Abductors of Tsangaya students demand N20m ransom

Sokoto

The bandits, who abducted 16 students of a Qur’anic school in Sokoto State have demanded a N20 million ransom.

The proprietor of the school locally known as Tsangaya, Liman Abubakar, revealed this to our reporter on Tuesday.

“I received two calls from them this morning (Tuesday’s morning). In the first call, they asked me whether I don’t care about the plight of my students that was why I didn’t contact them. I told them I didn’t have their contact.

“They then asked me to wait for another call around 11am. Some minutes after 11am, they called again and directed me to meet our village head and tell him to raise N20 million for the children.

“I wanted to plead with them but they said they would not reduce anything from the money. I went and discussed the matter with the village head but we are yet to reach a conclusion,” he said.

Daily Trust reported that the students were abducted at Gidan Bakuso in Gada Local Government Area of the state last Saturday while fleeing into their rooms to escape the attack on the community.

