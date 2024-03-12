JNI clears air on appointment of deputy preacher at Sultan Bello mosque 

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), umbrella body for Muslim organisation in Nigeria, has explained how Dr. Jamilu Muhammad Sadia emerged as the deputy preacher for…



Daily Trust gathered that his appointment sparked tension among students of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who claimed that only he, (Gumi) could make such an appointment.

The students in a letter signed by Salisu Hassan Webmaster, and addressed to the Kaduna state government, the commissioner of police and the director, state security, among others, alleged that no deputy had been appointed for Dr. Ahmad Gumi.

“It has come to the knowledge of this forum of a certain write up on social media by some unscrupulous elements that one, Dr. Jamilu Muhammad Sadis, who is not, in anyway, a student of Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi or Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has been appointed to deputise Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Gumi in presentations of Tafsir and other religious teachings that he has been conducting at Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.”

“This is totally unfounded and was fabricated by some undesirable elements, who have no link, whatsoever with the mosque and teachings of Late Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, with a view to inciting people and causing chaos in the Mosque where it has been enjoying peace and tranquility for a very long time now.”

But the Administrative Secretary, JNI, Yusuf Bida, while addressing a press conference, noted that Sultan Bello Mosque belongs to the entire ummah under the care of JNI.

He said, “Being that Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramadan, JNI would not have joined issues with people who deliberately distort facts as they are, however, we need to straighten the records, regarding the appointment of Deputy Mufassir (preacher) at the Sultan Bello Mosque.

“The sultan Bello mosque was built in 1963 by the late Sardaunan Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello who requested the late Sheikh Abubakar Gumi to oversee the affairs of the mosque which was entrusted to the care of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI).

“The Sultan as the President General of JNI is the only authority appointing Imams, Deputy Imams, Mufassir and deputy Mufassir of the Sultan Bello mosque through the JNI and sometimes he asks the Emir of Zazzau to do it.

“The JNI appointed the late Sheikh Halliru Binji as Mufassir on 25th January, 1993 after the demise of the late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmoud Gumi and after late Sheikh Binji, the JNI also appointed the late Sheikh Lawal Abubakar whose demise gave rise to the process that brought Dr. Ahmad Gumi on board.”

He explained that Dr. Gumi was appointed as the Mufassir on 16th August, 2004 along with the late Sheikh Dr. Alhassan Hafiz Said Jos as deputy Mufassir, this, “Dr. Ahmad Mahmud Abubakar Gumi is himself an appointee of the JNI via a letter to that effect dated.”

He called on members of the general public to debunk the allegations made on the appointment, stating that JNI is only interested in teaching Islam as it ought to be taught.