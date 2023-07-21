Simi speaks on relationship with Falz

Multi-talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye, popularly called Simi, has stated that contrary to speculations, she and rapper, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz,…

Multi-talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye, popularly called Simi, has stated that contrary to speculations, she and rapper, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, never dated.

Simi insisted that what she had with Falz was a working relationship.

According to her, talks about a relationship with the rapper were imaginations of their fans.

She made the revelation while featuring in the interview segment of MTV Base Africa’s programme, Official Naija Top 10.

“Falz did a verse on my song, ‘JAMB Question Remix’. And I was like, ‘Ah! Me and this guy, there is a vibe there.’ So, we did ‘Soldier’, and everybody was like, the chemistry is so amazing.

“We never saw that. People bought what we were not selling. And we were like, okay, this is a strategy. So, we did ‘Chemistry’ on the album. People gave us the name and the idea. We never actually came and say, oh, we are dating,” she said

On January 9, 2019 in Lagos, the 35-year-old Ojuelegba-born singer got married to her secret lover, singer Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, known professionally as Adekunle Gold and AG Baby.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, Adejare.

