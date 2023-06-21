I’ve Never Experienced Heartbreak – Simi

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, with the stage name Simi, has disclosed that she has never been heartbroken in a relationship. Simi, who…

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, with the stage name Simi, has disclosed that she has never been heartbroken in a relationship.

Simi, who said she likes singing about romantic love, disclose that she was yet to explore the aspect of heartbreak because it was never her ordeal.

The singer disclosed this in an interview with Cool FM, adding that she hoped to write about it to serve as therapy for the heartbroken.

Her words, “I don’t think I have ever been heartbroken and I guess maybe am a champion for people that have taken ‘breakfast’ heartbroken severally. So I am here for them because somebody has to be.

“I like and sing about love a lot but felt one angle that I probably never explore is when one is in a relationship and not yet ‘served breakfast’ and you realised the change and adaptation into so many things that normally you would never agree to and you look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I don’t know that person.’

“So I felt that would be a nice thing to write or sing about and it got to my feelings as well and I felt that’s what people will be able to relate with, especially those in need of therapy.”

