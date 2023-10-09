✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Policeman who killed Lagos Lawyer sentenced to death

Justicè Ibironke Harrison of a Lagos State High Court has sentenced a trigger happy Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Drambi Vandi, to death by hanging for killing a pregnant Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem.

The Lagos State government had arraigned Vandi before the court for allegedly shooting the 41-year-old pregnant lawyer to death at the Ajah under-bridge checkpoint on December 25, 2022.

The incident sparked outrage, especially on social media and the police officer was suspended.

The convict was initially charged with murder, but the court found him guilty of manslaughter as a result of a lack of intention on his part.

During the trial, the prosecution called eleven witnesses including 8 police officers and tenders 27 exhibits in evidence, while the convict solely testified in his defence.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Delivering judgment at Tafa Balewa Square in Lagos on Monday, the judge found the killer cop guilty of murder.

She held that the prosecution established sufficient oral and documentary evidence linking the defendant to the crime.

