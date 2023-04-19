Ace singer, Adekunle Gold, has excited his wife and colleague, Simi, as he gifted her a diamond necklace for her 35th birthday. Earlier on Wednesday,…

Earlier on Wednesday, the songstress was seen celebrating her birthday with close friends in a swimming pool.

Adekunle Gold, via his verified Instagram page, shared a video of himself helping his wife to put on the necklace as he expressed gratitude for meeting Simi at Bogobiri 10 years ago. He further described her as the “girl of his youth”.

Taking to the caption section of the post, the singer wrote, “God bless the day I met you at Bogobiri 10 years ago. 10 years of being my magic. I’m grateful for you, for everything you do.

“Been through it all with you so as we start to dey chop life now, we go live it up to the fullest. Orente mi, Ati lowo, Ati nile lori, Ati bimo, Alafia njoba ninu ile’wa, Aye wa dun bi oyin. Happy Birthday Girl of my youth.” (sic)