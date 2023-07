Simi, Fave, Johnny Drille to perform at Nigerian Idol finale

As the Season 8 edition of the Nigerian Idol comes to a wrap on Sunday, four Nigerian artistes: Simi, Fave, Johnny Drille and season 7…

As the Season 8 edition of the Nigerian Idol comes to a wrap on Sunday, four Nigerian artistes: Simi, Fave, Johnny Drille and season 7 winner, Progress, have been scheduled to perform.

Info Digital Africa, a media consultant to MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos.

The grand finale will be aired on Africa Magic Family, Urban and Showcase at 7.00pm WAT.

“Sunday’s live show will feature performances from some of Nigeria’s finest artistes, including Simi, Fave, Johnny Drille, and Progress.

“These stars have lit up the charts with several smash hits, and they will be expected to set the stage on fire as Nigerian Idol Season 8 wraps up in style.

“After seven weeks of electrifying live performances and nonstop excitement, the season’s grand finale will take place on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 7 pm.

“Precious Mac and Victory Gbakara are the last two contestants standing, and both have impressed during the course of the season, but only one of them can be crowned the winner.

“The online polls have closed, and by the end of Sunday night, the viewing public will find out who goes home with the grand prize, which adds up to ₦100 million,” the statement read.

It further said the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 8 would walk away with N100m worth of prizes which would include N30m cash prize and other gifts. (NAN)

