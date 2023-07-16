NDLEA nabs teen student with meth stashed inside crayfish

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja have arrested a 19-year-old student, Benjamin Nnamani Daberechi,…

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja have arrested a 19-year-old student, Benjamin Nnamani Daberechi, for attempting to export 7.2kgs of methamphetamine concealed in crayfish to Europe where he was going for undergraduate studies.

The teenage suspect was intercepted on Wednesday 12th July, during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624.

Spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in Abuja, in a statement that while being interviewed by operatives, Daberechi claimed he was a student on his way to Cyprus for studies, but upon a thorough search of his luggage, he was found in possession of 7.2kgs of whitish substance neatly concealed inside a sack of crayfish.

“A field test of the substance, however, proved positive for Methamphetamine,” Babafemi said.

