Shun social vices, Edo varsity warns students

The Vice Chancellor of Edo University Uzairue, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, has advised the new students of the institution to shun social vices if they want to excel in their academic pursuit.

He gave the charge during the 8th matriculation ceremony of the institution at Iyamho, Edo State.

“Focus on your studies seriously while taking the advantage of the modern technology equipment and ICT facilities provided by the university to be the best in your chosen course of study.

“Stay away from social vices because we believe that students who err should be disciplined while those who do well should be rewarded,” the VC admonished.

He assured that the Edo State government and the institution management would continue to ensure that all teaching and research facilities, such as ICT, science equipment and other infrastructures for learning benefits were constantly provided and maintained for your use by students.

Aluyor added that the university had got her own teaching hospital, adding that it would enhance the learning and teaching of medical students of the institution.