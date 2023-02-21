Man charged with threat to kill dad

The police in Benue State on Monday arraigned one Moses Eche (37) in a Makurdi area court over criminal intimidation. The prosecutor, Insp Rachael Mchiave,…

The police in Benue State on Monday arraigned one Moses Eche (37) in a Makurdi area court over criminal intimidation.

The prosecutor, Insp Rachael Mchiave, told the court that the defendant on February 16, threatened to kill his father, Daniel Eche, if he did not give him money.

However, when the case came up for mention, the accused denied all the allegations against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in like sum and adjourned to March 21. (NAN)