Shinkafi to FG: Ignore Zamfara gov on alleged secret talks with bandits

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former chairman of Prosecution of Armed Banditry Related Offences in Zamfara State, Dr Sani Shinkafi, has…

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former chairman of Prosecution of Armed Banditry Related Offences in Zamfara State, Dr Sani Shinkafi, has urged the federal government to ignore the Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal over his comments on the secret meetings between the FG and bandits.

Shinkafi, who is also the executive director of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, said “It is outrageous that Governor Lawal will seek cheap publicity by playing politics with the lives of the people at a time Zamfara is under siege by armed bandits.”

He said, “It is unfortunate that the governor who ought to be the chief security officer of the state and work in synergy with the nation’s security agencies and stakeholders in the state to restore security and order will be the one to frustrate attempts to bring peace to Zamfara State by making a mockery of various efforts by the nation’s military personnel in collaboration with respected leaders to make Zamfara State safe again.”

He said that the governor was economical with the truth when he said that the federal government was negotiating with bandits.

Shinkafi urged the military high command to provide more military personnel and CSK armoured personnel carriers due to the difficult terrain at the bandits’ hideouts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...