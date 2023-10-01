✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Shinkafi to FG: Ignore Zamfara gov on alleged secret talks with bandits

  A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former chairman of Prosecution of Armed Banditry Related Offences in Zamfara State, Dr Sani Shinkafi, has…

PDP governorship aspirant in Zamfara State Alhaji Dauda Lawal
PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara State Alhaji Dauda Lawal

 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former chairman of Prosecution of Armed Banditry Related Offences in Zamfara State, Dr Sani Shinkafi, has urged the federal government to ignore the Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal over his comments on the secret meetings between the FG and bandits.

Shinkafi, who is also the executive director of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, said “It is outrageous that Governor Lawal will seek cheap publicity by playing politics with the lives of the people at a time Zamfara is under siege by armed bandits.”

He said, “It is unfortunate that the governor who ought to be the chief security officer of the state and work in synergy with the nation’s security agencies and stakeholders in the state to restore security and order will be the one to frustrate attempts to bring peace to Zamfara State by making a mockery of various efforts by the nation’s military personnel in collaboration with respected leaders to make Zamfara State safe again.”

He said that the governor was economical with the truth when he said that the federal government was negotiating with bandits.

Shinkafi urged the military high command to provide more military personnel and CSK armoured personnel carriers due to the difficult terrain at the bandits’ hideouts.

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: