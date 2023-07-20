Shettima to ex-senators: Support Tinubu

Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday appealed to former senators to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a leader with a…

Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday appealed to former senators to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a leader with a genuine interest in transforming Nigeria.

Shettima was speaking to a delegation comprising his former colleagues from the 9th Senate who were on a courtesy visit to him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima, in a statement by Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, said: “President Bola Tinubu is a good man, I will urge all of us to rally round and support him.”

On his personal relationship with the former senators, Shettima said, “In the last four years, I’ve formed permanent bonds of friendship and of fraternity that I believe will stay with me for the rest of my life.

Exclusion of digital rights, online privacy threat to democracy – CITAD

Senate to employers: Relax age requirement for employment

“I want to assure you that I’ll work with you in the interest of our nation. What binds us together as a family and a nation supersedes whatever that divides us,” he added.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Senator Philip Aduda, pledged their support for the Tinubu administration and prayed for the success of its policies and programmes.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...