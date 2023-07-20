Exclusion of digital rights, online privacy threat to democracy – CITAD

Executive Director, Centre for Information Technology and Development Centre (CITAD), Dr Y. Z Ya’u, has described the exclusion of digital rights and online privacy as…

Executive Director, Centre for Information Technology and Development Centre (CITAD), Dr Y. Z Ya’u, has described the exclusion of digital rights and online privacy as a threat to the democratic space.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja at a three-day capacity-building workshop on digital rights to staff of the National Human Rights Commission.

According to him, the commission needs to mainstream its activities to ensure Nigeria is among the countries where digital rights for citizens are respected.

“If we don’t have access to digital rights and we don’t have control on online privacy online it means that our participation in democracy will be challenged,” he said.

Executive Secretary, NHRC, Anthony Ojukwu, represented by the Director of Human Rights Institute at the commission, Obinna Nwakonye, said: “Our key staff were sent to this training to widen their scope of knowledge and experience which will enable them to contribute more effectively in the overall drive of the Commission to achieve its mandate.”

Africa Director, MacArthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shettima, said: “Many countries are really working hard to ensure that their citizens are protected by the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), but Nigeria is far away from engaging in such.”

