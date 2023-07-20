Senate to employers: Relax age requirement for employment

The Senate on Wednesday urged employers of labour to relax age requirement as a precondition for employment. It also asked the Ministry of Labour, Employment…

The Senate on Wednesday urged employers of labour to relax age requirement as a precondition for employment.

It also asked the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity and other relevant agencies to restrict public and private employers from depriving millions of job seekers employment opportunities on age ground.

This followed a motion by Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue) who noted that age limit as precondition for employment violates Chapter 4, Section 42(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantees every citizen the right to freedom from discrimination.

Why I met CDS – Gov Sule

Fintiri urges cattle dealers to key into govt developmental plans

He said it was pathetic that a graduate in Nigeria who could not get a job upon graduation and decided to return to school with the hope that a higher qualification, vis-a- vis a second or Master’s Degree could give him/her a better employment opportunity but is thrown into a career paradox when, upon completion of his Master’s Degree, he/she finds out that he/she is above the age of employment and therefore not employable by the sole reason of his age.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...