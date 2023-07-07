Shettima receives ex-Senators in Aso Rock, seeks support for Tinubu administration

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has called on all Nigerians regardless of socio-political background to support the actualisation of the policies and programmes of the administration of…

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has called on all Nigerians regardless of socio-political background to support the actualisation of the policies and programmes of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He made the call on Friday when he received some members of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a courtesy visit to him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice-President, in a statement released by Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice-President, expressed gratitude for their solidarity.

He assured the former lawmakers of his “unflinching support and loyalty”.

Speaking to State House reporters shortly after the meeting with the Vice-President, Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, who led the delegation said, “We are here to felicitate with the Vice-President who was one of us. We came to felicitate with him on his assumption of office, to also pray for Mr President and himself (the Vice President) for the success of their administration.”

He added, “We are also here to pledge our support, as Nigerians, as leaders in this country and as party men in the APC, that we are fully with this government and we will do all that is necessary for the success of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda. We also used the opportunity to thank the Vice President for appointing one of us as the Deputy Chief of Staff.”

Other members of the delegation included Senators Ibrahim Danbaba from Sokoto State; Suleiman Kwari from Kaduna State; Yakubu Oseni from Kogi; Hezekiah Dimka from Plateau State; Lawal Anka from Zamfara; Senators Bulus Amos from; Nora Daduut from Plateau State; Kola Balogun from Oyo State; Kabir Barkiya from Katsina; Oriolowo Adelere from Osun State and Ibrahim Gobir from Sokoto State.

