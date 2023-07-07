Remi Tinubu: My pet project will bring relief to families

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that the Renewed Hope Initiative of her office will bring succour and relief to families in…

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that the Renewed Hope Initiative of her office will bring succour and relief to families in the country when it fully commences.

She gave the assurance after the second meeting of the Governing Board of the initiative held at her office at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The First Lady who is also the National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative said all modalities had been put in place to ensure a smooth take-off of the project across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Sen. Tinubu, in a statement released on Friday by her Special Assistant, Media, Busola Kukoyi, said the various states and local governments would be involved as the project would be an all-inclusive scheme for the federation.

First Lady Remi Tinubu constitutes Board for pet project

First Lady, Remi Tinubu, charges Super Falcons to dominate at World Cup

She listed the focal areas of the project to include agriculture, health, education, social investment and economic empowerment.

As a result, she said that there would be a meeting with the wives of all state governors on Friday 14 July where the modalities for the successful implementation of the project would be made public.

In her remarks after the meeting which was held behind closed doors, wife of the vice president who is also the National Vice Chairman of the initiative, Hajiya Nana Shettima expressed the excitement of the governing board at the project, noting that Nigerians are in for better times to complement the Federal Government’s efforts.

Similarly, the National Secretary of the Initiative, Barr. Chioma Uzodinma said the initiative will ride on the wings of collaborative efforts from all sectors to enhance the lives of the ordinary Nigerian.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje and APC National Woman Leader, Dr Beta Edu who are all members of the governing board.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...