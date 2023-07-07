Tinubu heading for ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, July 8, to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, July 8, to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The President will be accompanied by some members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and other top government officials.

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, said in a statement on Friday.

He said the Summit, which takes place on Sunday, July 9, is expected to address memoranda on pressing sub-regional issues.

The issues, according to him, include report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) covering security challenges faced by the member countries; report of the 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as report on the status of Transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

Other items slated for discussion, he added, include; Memoranda on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and the Report on Obstacles to Free Movement of Goods on the Abidjan- Lagos corridor.

President Tinubu is expected back in the country at the end of the meeting.

