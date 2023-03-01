Shettima rates 2023 polls as the most credible ever

Kashim Shettima, Vice-President-elect, has said the February 25 polls is the most free, fair and credible in Nigeria. Shettima, in an interview with BBC Hausa…

Kashim Shettima, Vice-President-elect, has said the February 25 polls is the most free, fair and credible in Nigeria.

Shettima, in an interview with BBC Hausa service, called on the opposition to accept defeat for Nigeria’s sake.

He said, “To best of my knowledge, last Saturday’s polls was the most free, fair and credible Nigeria ever had. The elections were conducted accordingly and those calling for cancellation failed to prove where the polls went wrong.

“Our candidate Bola Tinubu was defeated in his state, we didn’t complain. Since 2003 president Buhari has never lost his state Katsina but this time lost it, we didn’t complain, what do they want us to say?

“In Abia, we polled 8,914 votes while Labour Party candidate polled 327995, we didn’t complain, we accepted the results the way it was. Labour Party won in Abuja, Nasarawa and Plateau, in Imo where we have (APC) governor we polled 60,000 votes or thereabout.

“So let them accept defeat, accept their fate, Allah gives power to whoever he wishes. What we need now is to come together and develop our nation, I am sure former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi wish well for this country, let them accept defeat for the development of our country.”