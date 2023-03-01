Elections: Police confirm arrest of Wikki Times publisher

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of the publisher of a Bauchi-based online investigative newspaper, Wikki Times, Haruna Mohammed. Mohammed…

Mohammed was whisked away by the police on Saturday from Gov Bala Mohammed’s hometown, Duguri, Alkaleri LGA.

A witness told Daily Trust that Mohammed was interviewing some women who were protesting that they submitted CVs but were not employed hence that they would not vote.

The source said, “Immediately, some hoodlums attempted to lynch Mohammed before the police intervened and whisked him away.”

When contacted on telephone, spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, said, “The police actually received a formal complaint that a journalist was inciting the electorate during Saturday’s general elections. That was why we quickly intervened to ensure we maintained law and order, especially at this period.”